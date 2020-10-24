Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative will use a $10 million federal loan to connect or upgrade 1,280 customers and build or improve more than 45 miles of electrical lines, and $4.4 million of the loan will go toward “smart grid technologies.” Incorrect information on how the loan would be used was supplied to the Telegraph Herald and included in a story Friday on Page 5A. The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.

