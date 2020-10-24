Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative will use a $10 million federal loan to connect or upgrade 1,280 customers and build or improve more than 45 miles of electrical lines, and $4.4 million of the loan will go toward “smart grid technologies.” Incorrect information on how the loan would be used was supplied to the Telegraph Herald and included in a story Friday on Page 5A. The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.
dustink
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town
IOWA
Dubuque
Asbury
Dyersville
Bellevue
Clayton County
Delaware County
Dubuque County
Jackson County
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque
Galena
Jo Daviess County
WISCONSIN
Platteville
Lancaster
Crawford County
Grant County
Iowa County
Lafayette County
River Ridge to make 3rd try at athletic facility referendum
Bellevue postpones trick-or-treating due to forecast
Election preview, Clayton County Board of Supervisors: Challenger looks to make changes to county operations
Divided Southwestern school board votes to fully return to in-person learning
Local law enforcement reports
80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque County
Dubuque archbishop: Pope's comments on same-sex civil unions not a change in church teaching
Police: 1 injured when driver ran stop sign in Dubuque
$1,000 reward offered for info on political sign thefts near Shullsburg
Clayton County Extension office closed over COVID-19 exposure
Parents, kids adapt to virtual learning during pandemic
Proposed hog confinement facility near Manchester sparks concerns, pushback
Dyersville man who pointed gun at 2 people in diner sentenced to jail
Details scarce after Dubuque County recorder reports COVID-19 outbreak
Correction
Person who makes a difference: Woman finds purr-fect way to volunteer
Local medical organization to open urgent care site in Dubuque
$1,000 reward offered for info on political sign thefts near Shullsburg
Bellevue postpones trick-or-treating due to forecast
Proposed hog confinement facility near Manchester sparks concerns, pushback
Local medical organization to open urgent care site in Dubuque
CORRECTED: Area electric co-op lands $10 million loan
Clayton County Extension office closed over COVID-19 exposure
115 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 24 cases in Clayton Co.
Dubuque archbishop: Pope's comments on same-sex civil unions not a change in church teaching
Dyersville man who pointed gun at 2 people in diner sentenced to jail
Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)
Correction
2 injured in U.S. 20 crash near Farley
Trump Jr. event in Dubuque called off; campaign working on another event
Law enforcement entities plan drug take back event
Dubuque-based financial company issues quarterly dividend
Motorcyclist injured in Dubuque-area crash
Foundation helps Dubuque schools help students in need
103 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 3 more deaths, 2nd-highest positivity rate in Delaware County
Van Orden stops in Platteville to campaign
Asbury council commissions studies on possible realignment of Radford, Hales Mill roads
Dubuque County recorder reports COVID-19 'outbreak,' urges public to avoid county buildings, criticizes leaders
State implementing more COVID-19 measures for area including Jo Daviess County
Maquoketa child care center closed due to positive COVID-19 test
Jule offering free rides to voting sites in Dubuque
Man pleads guilty to sex crime, assault for attacking woman in Dubuque
Dubuque Trunk or Treat event offers 'little slice of normal' for local families
34 COVID-19 cases reported at Mount Carmel in Dubuque
Western Dubuque enrollment keeps climbing, but numbers in most area districts falling
UPDATED: Weekend Buzz: 4 local events to check out
Dubuque County recorder reports COVID-19 'outbreak,' urges public to avoid county buildings, criticizes leaders
State implementing more COVID-19 measures for area including Jo Daviess County
CORRECTED: Area electric co-op lands $10 million loan