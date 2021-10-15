PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Property owners in the Platteville School District will see a lower tax rate on the school portion of their property tax bills at the end of the year.
This week, the Platteville School Board reviewed a preliminary $21.3 million budget that includes a 7.8% tax rate decline to $8 per $1,000 in assessed value.
The reduction was driven by an increase in state aid and changes in property values, representing the fourth consecutive year in which the tax rate dropped. In 2018, property owners were taxed at a rate of $10.08 per $1,000.
However, next year’s preliminary budget grew by 9.2% compared to the prior year, reflecting an infusion of federal pandemic-relief dollars. This proposed budget growth is occurring despite a decline in student enrollment.
Enrollment, as measured by a state-mandated pupil headcount in September, decreased from 1,554 to 1,520.
While any loss is concerning, it represents a small percentage of the total student body, said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
“With the world we’ve lived in for the last two years, I wouldn’t want anybody to rush to judgment on a number,” he said.
Open enrollment outside of the district has steadily increased over the past eight school years. In 2014-15, it totaled just 51 students. Now it stands at 109, an increase of 20 students from the 2020-21 school year.
Board Member Jen Kasper said the rise concerned her. She hoped the district can “get a handle” on the reasons why families are leaving.
The state has streamlined the open-enrollment process, enabling more families to take advantage of it, Boebel said.
Most students who leave enroll in neighboring districts, where parents might work, he said. Several are students who enrolled in full-time virtual learning operated by other schools.
“Even looking at it at a per-class level,” said Demetri Andrews, the district’s business administrator, “it’s not like one class lost a bunch of students. It’s about three or four students per grade.”
The state revenue a district receives, however, is driven by an adjusted student headcount based on full-time equivalency. By that measure, the district only lost five students, for a total of 1,519.
“But if you look at a (long-term) line graph, it’s still pretty level,” Andrews said.
The key number for school funding purposes, a three-year FTE average, actually increased, he said.
Driving the budget’s growth was the receipt of about $2.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants, which helped finance a new reading curriculum, air quality improvements and additional math staff hires.
The district also hired an additional high school guidance counselor and special education personnel and is proceeding with roofing, security and network upgrades.
The school district will adopt the budget and tax levy on Oct. 27 after it receives finalized state aid figures. Andrews expects the changes to be minor.