The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Timothy R. Walsh, 28, of 398 Main St., was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Main Street on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
  • The theft of a $3,000 catalytic converter was reported at approximately 4 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Seippel Road.
  • Criminal damage of $6,000 to doors was reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
  • A wire fraud case involving the theft of $3,020 was reported at 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Rhomberg Avenue.