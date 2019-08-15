PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - More than 170 students, faculty members and aerospace industry professionals touched down in Platteville today for the 29th annual Wisconsin Space Conference.
This year's event featured presentations and educational sessions from students and educators from around the state. They showcased their work and research pertaining to the field.
The event, hosted by the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium, is held each year at different sites across the state. Events in previous years were held at other University of Wisconsin sites.
Kevin Crosby, director of the consortium, said his organization is a partnership with NASA and other statewide groups. They seek to help Wisconsin students and researchers make connections while providing resources to expand the state's aerospace efforts.
"I think our goal is to say to Wisconsin students, who don't normally think of themselves as being a part of this movement, that even though we don't have a (space) center here in the state, we're connected to this national and global effort to return humans to space and return humans to the moon and also build economics around space exploration," Crosby said.
Yanet Fernandez, a sophomore at UW-Oshkosh, said she was impressed to see the work her peers had completed. She felt the conference provided an important opportunity to exchange ideas.
"There's some really interesting perspectives on space (being presented)," she said. "It really shows how many different avenues there are."