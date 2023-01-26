The City of Dubuque's director of strategic partnerships has been appointed the chair of a federal commission that seeks to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation's capital.
President Joe Biden this afternoon announced that Teri Hawks Goodmann had been named chair of National Capital Planning Commission. The commission "protects and advances the federal government's interest" in the development of the National Capital Region, states a press release from the White House.
"The commission provides overall planning guidance for federal land and buildings in the region by reviewing the design of federal and certain local projects, overseeing long-range planning for future development and monitoring capital investment by federal agencies," the release states.
Prior to her current role with the city, Goodmann worked as Dubuque's assistant city manager from 2012 to 2020. Before that, she worked as a lead developer for National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The release notes her experience in city and regional planning, economic development, historic preservation, cultural resource development and fund development, among other things.
"Community development and enhancement with a focus on equity, sustainability and resilience is a priority for Goodmann," the release states.
