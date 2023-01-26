The City of Dubuque's director of strategic partnerships has been appointed the chair of a federal commission that seeks to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation's capital.

President Joe Biden this afternoon announced that Teri Hawks Goodmann had been named chair of National Capital Planning Commission. The commission "protects and advances the federal government's interest" in the development of the National Capital Region, states a press release from the White House.

