PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will host a choral performance next week in the 1845 Bevans Mine.

Tri-State Homeschool Choir will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, as part of the Make Music Platteville celebration, a press release states.

The choir will perform hymns, folk music and pop songs, with light refreshments provided afterward.

The event is free to attendees, but museum officials ask that visitors register in advance at mining.jamison.museum/programs.

