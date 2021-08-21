Sorry, an error occurred.
Dubuque City Council has scheduled its annual goal-setting sessions for early next week.
The three goal-setting sessions scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, 24 and 25 will see City Council members discuss and select their goals and priorities.
All three meetings will take place in Room 4 of the Grand River Center in Dubuque and will not be broadcast.
