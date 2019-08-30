MCGREGOR, Iowa — Authorities said four people — including a father and his 15-year-old son — recently were charged for luring a teen to a Clayton County campground, then attacking him.
Blake P. Bunts, 19; Reanna E. Reames, 18; and Dustin M. McCartney, 45, all of Prairie du Chien, Wis., have been charged with assault causing injury, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department. McCartney also is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and his son is charged in juvenile court with assault causing injury. The boy’s name has not been released because he is a minor.
According to court documents, the elder McCartney and others exchanged “threatening statements” with Tyler R. Moreland, 18. The four from Prairie du Chien then drove to Bloody Run Campground in rural McGregor and “conspired to lure” Moreland there.
Sometime between 11 p.m. July 7 and 1 a.m. July 8, Moreland arrived and was attacked by the four, who punched him, kicked him and sprayed him with pepper spray, according to the documents. They state that McCartney encouraged his son to participate in the assault.
Documents state that the four Prairie du Chien residents confessed committing the attack.