The proposed Lafayette County budget for next year includes funding for the county’s participation in the second year of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study.
According to the proposed budget, the county would transfer just more than $10,400 from county surplus funds to cover part of the county’s cost of participation. The remaining $5,000 cost would be covered by Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance.
This year, private donations were needed to cover the county’s participation in the study after no county tax dollars were budgeted.
Lafayette County’s growth in its local tax levy for 2020 is limited by the net new construction percentage at 1.162%.
Because of the limited growth in the proposed levy, the county would use just more than $135,000 from surplus sales tax revenue to cover cost increases the county would experience in 2020.
According to County Finance Director Lindsey Van Matre, the increase in health insurance costs for county employees is about 6.5% to 6.8%, which would have a fiscal impact of about $285,000 on the county. Despite the increase, the county would continue to cover 88% of health insurance costs — the maximum allowed by state law.
Van Matre also said all nonunion county employees would receive a 2% pay increase next year, which would have a fiscal impact of just more than $150,000.
The public hearing on the proposed county budget will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the county courthouse in Darlington.