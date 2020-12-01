PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members recently committed $50,000 to the construction of eight pickleball courts on the southwest side of the city’s Legion Park.
The newly formed Platteville Area Pickleball Association is raising funds in support of the effort. Including the city contribution, the group has collected $160,000 to date.
Project costs, estimated at $300,000, also will include the installation of water and electrical infrastructure to enable the relocation of the city’s ice rink to the northwest side of the park.