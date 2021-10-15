PEOSTA, Iowa — A man who authorities said was shot when he forced his way into a Peosta residence was formally arrested today.
Desmond Jimerson, 29, of Manchester, was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. today on charges of domestic assault with injury and second-degree burglary. He was arrested at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he has been getting treatment since he was shot multiple times Tuesday.
Authorities previously reported that they responded just after midnight Tuesday to 110 Peterson Drive, No. 16 in Peosta for a report of “a possible burglary in process with one subject being shot.”
A press release stated that Jimerson had been involved in an “earlier disturbance” elsewhere with Rachel Wright, 29, who lived at the Peterson Drive residence. Wright returned to the residence afterward.
Jimerson also came to the residence and stood outside talking to Marcus Neal, 34, who owns the home. Neal asked Jimerson to leave and tried to close the door, but Jimerson started pushing the door open “to force entry into the residence,” the release states.
“Neal subsequently pulled a handgun and shot Jimerson multiple times while Jimerson was inside the residence,” the release states.
Authorities indicated days ago their intent to arrest Jimerson. Court documents related to the charges filed against him were not publicly available this afternoon.