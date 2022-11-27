Police said two teens robbed a man at gunpoint Friday in Dubuque.
Ryder G. Koch, 18, of 2935 Balke St., was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 19th and Washington streets on charges of first-degree robbery, carrying dangerous weapons while ineligible, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb J. Williams, 17, of 1845 Elm St., was charged with first-degree robbery, and Dubuque police confirmed that he had been booked into juvenile detention at 7:39 p.m. Friday. Iowa law automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes.
Court documents state that the two teens robbed Chrisean T. Blackman, 24, of Dubuque, in the 2200 block of Washington Street on Friday afternoon when Blackman met with them to purchase what he believed to be a bag of marijuana. Police later discovered the bag was full of cotton balls.
Blackman told police he electronically sent payment for the transaction to Williams, who was identified later using Blackman’s description and footage from nearby video cameras. Blackman said Williams accepted the payment and then took additional funds from Blackman’s account, leading to a confrontation in which Williams pulled out a gun and pointed it at Blackman, documents state.
A struggle ensued, at which point Koch, who came with Williams, also pointed a gun at Blackman, documents state. Blackman told police he eventually was able to “disengage” both teens long enough to run away and call for help. He said he also heard a gunshot, and police later found a spent shell casing in the area.
Koch was identified and arrested by police. He told them Williams gave him the gun he used in the altercation, documents state.
Police identified Williams using video surveillance and Blackman’s description and executed a search warrant on his home, where Williams was found hiding in the attic. Police located a gun similar in description to the one Blackman said was used and ammunition of the same brand as the shell casing found in the area of the robbery, documents state.