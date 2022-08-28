Police: 1 injured in OWI crash in Dubuque Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Aug 28, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Dubuque Police said one person was injured in a broadside crash Friday in Dubuque.Carla J. Schumacher, 63, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a police report.The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Maquoketa Drive and Rockdale Road.The report states that Robert J. Gassman, 51, of Dubuque, was traveling westbound on Maquoketa Drive when he ran a stop sign and struck Schumacher’s vehicle.Gassman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and cited with failure to obey a stop sign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you