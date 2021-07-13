MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A Monticello woman today admitted in federal court to enticing an underage boy to engage in sexual activity.
Miranda Breeden, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of enticement of a minor. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.
She faces 10 years to life in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release following her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Breeden today admitted that from November 2019 to January 2020, "she used a cellphone to entice an individual under the age of 18 years old to engage in an illegal sex act" for which she could have been charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that the abuse occurred when Breeden was a mental health therapist for a school in the Cedar Rapids area. Investigators located Facebook messages between Breeden and the underage boy regarding meeting for sex. Investigators also determined that she bought a firearm for the boy.