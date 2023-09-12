A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to two charges related to a 2022 incident in which he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck.
Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Plea documents state attorneys will recommend five years in prison for the charges. He also would pay roughly $2,200 in fines plus court costs. A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 6.
As part of the plea deal, charges of willful injury causing serious injury and attempted first-degree burglary will be dropped.
Court documents state that police responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Central Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, 2022, after a reported stabbing.
Melissa A. Honeyfield, then 40, of Dubuque, suffered a 2-inch puncture wound on the side of her neck, but the knife missed all major arteries, court documents state.
Honeyfield told police that she did not know the man who stabbed her, but Callejas-Gonzalez called 911 to report that he stabbed a woman named Melissa, documents state. A bloodied knife was then found in the vehicle he took home, documents state.
Callejas-Gonzalez also told officers that he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day, documents state. Callejas-Gonzalez reported that he “poked” Honeyfield with a knife after hearing voices and believing a woman was in distress, documents state.
After the stabbing, court documents state Honeyfield fled to a bedroom in the residence. Callejas-Gonzalez then tried breaking into the room, without success, before leaving.
Callejas-Gonzalez initially also was charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing. However, the attempted murder charge was not filed in his trial information.