A Dubuque man has been sentenced to probation on multiple weapons charges related to an incident in which police said he pointed a gun at another man during a confrontation.
Ryder G. Koch, 18, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of going armed with intent, carrying weapons and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt states that Koch faces a seven-year prison sentence if he violates terms of his two to five years of probation. Koch also must reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until maximum benefits have been achieved.
Recommended for you
Under a plea deal, charges of reckless use of a firearm, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Koch also previously was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the incident, but the charge was dismissed in March.
The charges stem from a Nov. 25 incident. Court documents state Chrisean T. Blackman, 24, of Dubuque, met with Koch and Caleb J. Williams, 17, of Dubuque, in the 2200 block of Washington Street to purchase what Blackman believed to be a package of marijuana.
Police later discovered the package was full of cotton balls.
Blackman told police he electronically sent payment for the purchase to Williams. Blackman said Williams accepted the payment and then took additional funds from Blackman’s account, leading to a confrontation in which Williams pulled out a gun and pointed it at Blackman, documents state.
A struggle ensued, during which Koch also pointed a gun at Blackman, documents state. Blackman told police he eventually “disengaged” both teens long enough to run away. He also said he heard a gunshot, and police later found a spent shell casing in the area.
Williams initially was charged as an adult in connection with the incident due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes.
Williams’ case was waived to juvenile court after a charge of first-degree robbery was dismissed. However, the case was brought back to adult court in May following a motion from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office.
Williams is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with going armed with intent, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, reckless use of a firearm, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, minor armed with a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree theft and first-degree harassment in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.