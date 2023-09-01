Police: Southwest Wisconsin man repeatedly sexually assaulted child Telegraph Herald Allison Hinga. Author email Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alexander Ortez-Martinez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a southwest Wisconsin man repeatedly sexually assaulted a child.Alexander Ortez-Martinez, 21, of Platteville, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of repeated sexual assault of the same child, according to Darlington Police Chief Jason King. Recommended for you King stated in a press release that Ortez-Martinez was arrested at a Darlington residence “following an investigation into a relationship he had” with a girl under the age of 14.Ortez-Martinez remained jailed Thursday pending future court proceedings, the release states. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grant-county--wis Crime-and-courts Allison Hinga. Author email Follow Allison Hinga. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today