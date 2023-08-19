Police said a man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 burglary at a Dubuque business.
Todd M. Lazio, 51, of Sterling, Ill., was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that Lazio, then of Dubuque, broke into Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 1395 Associates Drive, the night of Sept. 6, 2021, and stole bank bags containing $3,687 from the safe.
Lazio formerly was employed at the business as a manager and knew details about the safe, documents state.
Employees who arrived the next morning noticed the power was out in certain areas and that the money was missing from a safe. An electrician told staff that breakers had been switched in the utility room, leading to the power outage, documents state.
Documents state security camera footage shows a subject in dark clothing approaching the store and then the utility room before the power goes out for several minutes.
Traffic camera footage shows the subject walking across a nearby intersection and approaching the business before later appearing again with a white bag and walking to a nearby gas station, documents state. Three minutes later, documents state, footage shows a vehicle later identified as Lazio’s leaving the station.
A subsequent police search of Lazio’s vehicle turned up 0.47 grams of marijuana and three green bank bags, one of which contained receipts from Applebee’s, documents state.