SAVANNA, Ill. — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Savanna earlier this week, but they are releasing no other additional information in connection with the “suspicious” death.
The man was identified as Keith A. Heidenreich, 46, of Freeport, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities were notified at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a body was found in the river at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna, according to a press release.
Officials reported that the death is “suspicious in nature” and encouraged anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department at 815-244-2635 or Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867.
The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident, and authorities Friday declined to release any other additional information.