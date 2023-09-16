Authorities: Dubuque County teen injured after driving off road Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County teen was injured this week after driving into a culvert.Mia F. Gehl, 17, of Cascade, sustained minor injuries and was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report. Recommended for you The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Farley Road. Gehl was driving northbound on Farley when she crossed the centerline and struck a cement culvert, according to the report.The vehicle spun upon impact and dropped into the culvert approximately 12 to 15 feet below the level of the road. Gehl was cited with failure to maintain control. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today