The Dubuque Police and Dubuque
County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kayla A. Porter, 32, of 1851 Admiral Sheehy Drive, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury. Court documents said Porter assaulted Cody J. Leik, 36, on Saturday at their residence.
- Qiana M. Floyd, 39, of 409 W. Locust St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Central Avenue and Ninth Street on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and driving while barred.