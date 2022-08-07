LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. — Drones, dogs and an airplane were used in the search to find a missing Benton man.
The man, whose name was not released, was found Friday morning and transported to a medical facility for treatment, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The search began Thursday evening after sheriff’s officers were called to complete a welfare check at 9653 County H in Benton, Wis.
There, officers located an unattended vehicle, and information came to light that led to concern for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday.
Sheriff’s department officials, in collaboration with the Cuba City and Benton fire departments, searched for the man into the late evening without success. Friday morning, several other agencies joined the search or volunteered resources.
The man was eventually located at around 10:25 a.m. Friday by a drone from the Wisconsin State Patrol. Cuba City Rescue Squad members offered medical assistance until he could be transferred to a medical facility.
Agencies not yet listed that were involved with the search include:
Wisconsin Emergency Management
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Hazel Green Police Department
Iowa County Sheriff’s Department
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
Madison Police Department
Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue
The investigation is ongoing, and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said no further information would be released at this time.
