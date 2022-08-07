LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. — Drones, dogs and an airplane were used in the search to find a missing Benton man.

The man, whose name was not released, was found Friday morning and transported to a medical facility for treatment, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

