Police: Dubuque man sexually abused girl under 15

Telegraph Herald

grace.nieland

Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Updated 57 min ago

Police say a Dubuque man last year sexually abused a girl under the age of 15.

Jason M. Potras, 39, of 12275 Circle Ridge Road, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. today at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents state the girl told police that Potras, whom she knew, touched her sexually in January of 2022 at a Peosta, Iowa, home. She was 14 years old at the time of the reported abuse.

In a March 1 interview with police, Potras denied the allegations.

He is being held in the Dubuque County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Tags
Crime-and-courts

grace.nieland