Local law enforcement reports Telegraph Herald Nick Joos Author email Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:Keta Betwel, 63, of 2217 Woodland Dr., Apt. 3, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Friday on charges of OWI third offense.Steven Kaiser, 61, of 16943 Rooster Lane, Apt. 2, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging assault. Recommended for you Justin P. Delaney, 40, of 1910 Asbury Rd., was arrested at 5:02 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime-and-courts Nick Joos Author email Follow Nick Joos Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today