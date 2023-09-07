A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to conspiring in an armed robbery that took place last year.
Tyrone D. Jones, 43, recently entered his guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 6.
Plea documents state attorneys will recommend five years in prison for the offense with credit for time served since his June arrest. He also would pay court costs and victim restitution.
As part of the agreement, a charge of first-degree robbery would be dropped.
The charges stem from an April 2022 incident in which Jones participated in robbing Grant Haberkorn, of Dubuque.
Leah C. Fitschen, 49; Alecia E. Imhoff, 28; and Robert E. Riddell, 39, all of Dubuque, previously were charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with one count each of first-degree robbery in connection with the incident.
Fitschen and Imhoff both have pleaded not guilty, while Riddell pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Court documents state Haberkorn told police he was picked up by Riddell, Fitschen and Imhoff in a vehicle April 7, 2022.
They drove Haberkorn to an alley in the area of Walnut and Spruce streets, where Jones emerged from nearby shrubbery pointing what appeared to be a rifle at Haberkorn and demanding money, documents state.
Haberkorn turned over $640 and walked back to his residence while Jones entered the back of the vehicle before it left the scene.
A search warrant was executed at Jones’ then-home, where police found 16 shotgun shells but no weapon. Jones later told police he owned a BB gun that could be “misconstrued as a long gun,” documents state.