Local law enforcement reports

Telegraph Herald

Jun 11, 2023

The Dubuque Police Department reported:

Andrew G. Anderson, 20, of 2165 Elm St., was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of assault without injury.