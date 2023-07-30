Police: Dubuque woman injured in 2-vehicle crash Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Police said a woman was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.Peggy A. Burlingame, 65, of Dubuque, reported neck pain following the incident but did not request transport by ambulance to an area hospital, according to a crash report.The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Locust and Dodge streets. Recommended for you The report states Brandon J. Behlke, 30, of Galena, Ill., was traveling east on Dodge Street when he ran a red light and struck Burlingame, who was traveling south on Locust.Behlke was cited with failure to respond to a red light. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Crime-and-courts Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today