City of Dubuque leaders have narrowed the search for their next police chief down to four finalists.
City officials on Friday announced the names of the finalists to fill a vacancy created by the September retirement of Mark Dalsing.
The finalists are Ronald Davis, a police captain with Metra Police Department; Michael Drake, a major with New York State Police; Jeremy Jensen, interim chief of Dubuque Police Department; and Daniel Hostens, deputy police chief for the City of Galesburg, Ill.
The finalists will be interviewed over the next several weeks, a process that will include meeting with panels representing city leadership, police staff and community members, a press release states. At the end of the interview process, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen will make a hiring recommendation for the position, which will be considered by City Council members.
A city press release provided the following information on each of the four finalists:
Davis
, of Lockport, Ill., works for the police department serving the Metra rail service in the Chicago area. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience at municipal police agencies in the Chicago area, including stints working for the City of Burbank and the City of Park Ridge.
Drake
, of Gardiner, N.Y., works for the New York State Police and has spent 25 years in state law enforcement. He previously was a police officer for the Village of Monticello, N.Y., and a firefighter and emergency medical technician for Highland, N.Y.
Jensen
, of Dubuque, has worked for the Dubuque Police Department since 1994 and was working as assistant chief when he was tapped as interim chief when Dalsing retired. He has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, which has included stints in Benton County, Vinton and Sumner, Iowa.
Hostens, of Galesburg, Ill., has been a member of Galesburg’s police department since 1996. He has worked in law enforcement for 30 years and has experience as a U.S. Army military police officer and an Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System mutual aid response team trainer.