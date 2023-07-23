Police: Dubuque motorcyclist injured after striking deer Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Jul 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Police say a Dubuque motorcyclist sustained minor injuries Friday after striking a deer.Curt D. Block, 62, of Dubuque, sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a crash report. Recommended for you Block was reportedly driving southbound on the Northwest Arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road around 11:11 p.m. Friday when he struck a deer in the roadway.No citations were issued in the accident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime-and-courts grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today