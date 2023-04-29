Police say a man attempted to report his vehicle as stolen after crashing it the night before.
Dustin J. Stelken, 25, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Thursday on a charge of making a false report of an indictable offense, according to a crash report.
Officers found Stelken’s vehicle overturned on Old Highway Road around 2:09 a.m. Thursday. Both airbags were deployed, and there was some blood in the vehicle. An investigation determined the vehicle had been eastbound on Old Highway Road and failed to appropriately navigate the curve, at which point the driver overcorrected and flipped the car.
Officers matched the vehicle’s registration to Stelken and went to his residence to ask about the incident, at which point the report states Stelken said he had left the vehicle at a friend’s house and wished to report it stolen.
Video footage was later provided that showed the incident occur, and the report states Stelken was observed on camera leaving the scene shortly after. When officers returned to Stelken’s home, he admitted that he had been driving the truck at the time of the crash.
Stelken was cited with driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to maintain control, failure to use a seatbelt and leaving the scene of an accident. It was suspected he sustained minor injuries in the crash, but he did not require transport to an area hospital.