DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Darlington teacher faces four felony charges for allegedly repeatedly having sex with a student.
Jesse D.D. Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. His initial court appearance is set for Feb. 14.
Court documents state that Sturtz, a physical education teacher at Darlington High School, had sex four times with a student of his that was older than 16. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The documents state that a Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputy located a "suspicious vehicle parked behind the church in Wiota" on Jan. 15 when Sturtz and the student, identified in court documents as "Victim 1," had been having sex inside.
"Victim 1 stated Jesse never really brought up sex, and she believed Jesse did not want Victim 1 to feel pressured," she later told investigators. "Victim 1 stated Jesse did not comment about sex and explained Jesse had brought up in the past that he did not think sex would be the best decision because Jesse was Victim 1's teacher. Victim 1 stated Jesse and Victim 1 both agreed it would be worth the risk to have sexual intercourse."
But when asked for her name, the student provided the deputy with the name and date of birth of an 18-year-old whom she knew. The deputy checked out the information provided by the student and by Sturtz, before allowing them to leave.
Two days later, a Darlington Police Department sergeant reached out to the sheriff's department after hearing that the student might have lied about her identity.
Authorities then identified the student and spoke to her at the high school. She told investigators that she and Sturtz had sex three other times between Dec. 15 and Jan. 14, including once at his house.
Reached by investigators, Sturtz declined to be interviewed, court documents state.
When contacted by the Telegraph Herald, Darlington Community School District Administrator Cale Jackson provided a statement that indicated that upon being made aware of the sheriff’s department investigation into Sturtz’s conduct, Sturtz was “immediately placed on a leave of absence pending further information and decision making.”
“The district is cooperating with the sheriff’s department with respect to their investigation,” the statement read. “The district will undertake its own investigation when appropriate to do so.”
Jackson declined to provide details related to the status of the district’s investigation.
Darlington Community School Board members are scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, to discuss in closed session the "resignation" of Sturtz.