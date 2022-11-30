A former employee of a Dubuque County long-term care facility has pleaded guilty to assaulting a resident.
Dontae R. Bartmann, 21, of Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury.
If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of assault with injury would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and the defense are recommending a deferred judgment and two to five years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that Bartmann was an employee at Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St., when a fellow employee saw him assault a resident on March 2. Bartmann was shaking the resident and saying, “‘Stop it. You better stop it,’” document state.
As the witness was leaving to get another staff member to assist with the incident, “she heard a distinct ‘skin-to-skin slap,’” documents state. Staff members then removed Bartmann from the area.
Staff saw a red mark on the resident’s neck and cheek area that they believed looked like a handprint.
Bartmann declined to give a statement when asked to speak with Sunnycrest staff and resigned, documents state.
The warrant for Bartmann’s arrest was issued on May 24.
Bartmann’s sentencing hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5, at the Dubuque County Courthouse.