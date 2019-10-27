NEW VIENNA, IOWA — Jean L. Kluesner, 82, of New Vienna, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at MercyOne, in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville, Iowa, where a parish vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday prior to funeral services.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Jean was born January 19, 1937, in New Vienna, the daughter of Raymond and Luella (Buenker) Kluesner. She grew up on the family farm in New Vienna and attended St. Boniface School. She graduated Viterbo University in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, in 1958. Jean taught at St. Boniface School for 46 years. She was dedicated to Catholic education and the students she taught.
Jean served on the school board, parish council, and finance committee. She also volunteered at the Heritage House. She enjoyed playing games, especially Scrabble, Jeopardy!, and Trivial Pursuit. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She was very devoted to her faith, family, and the children she taught. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Survivors include her siblings, Helen Reardon, of Dubuque, Elizabeth Leick, of Epworth, and Robert (Bridget) Kluesner, of Owatonna, MN; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Kluesner, of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond (1987) and Luella (1982); siblings, Francis Kluesner, Ralph Kluesner and Sr. Marian Kluesner, FSPA; and in-laws, Leonard Leick and Francis Reardon.
Memorials can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Beckman High School, or Divine Word College in Epworth.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and MercyOne Hospital for their compassionate care this past year.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.