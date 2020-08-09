EPWORTH, Iowa — Clarence Q. Urbain, 95, the oldest living resident of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.
A Private Visitation for Clarence will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, followed by a Private Mass of Christian burial at St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. Phillip Kruse officiating. Burial will be held at approximately 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and the Epworth Fire Department who will present the Striking of the Four Five. Family and friends are welcome to attend, keeping in mind the social distancing etiquette. The family requests everyone to wear a mask.
He was born on the fourth month, the twenty- fourth day of 1925, on a farm 1 1/2 miles east of Placid, Iowa, youngest son of six children to James L. and Mamie (Lawler) Urbain. On May 17, 1951, he was united in marriage to Eleanor “Julie” Horsfield, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. Together they raised three children, Grace (Charles) Smith, of Des Moines, IA, David Urbain and Brenda (Nigel) Alexander, of Denver, CO.
He was loved by his six grandchildren, Bill (Kara) Urbain, Stefanie (Greg) Meinhardt, Bob (Amber) Urbain, Kelsey (Cody) VerHuel, Jordan Alexander, Mitchell Urbain, and his six great grandchildren, Nolan Urbain, Samantha and Catherine Meinhardt, Mary Claire, Ellie and Lane Urbain.
He was a devout Catholic saying many daily rosaries and was a member of the St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa. Clarence was a Veteran having been drafted into the United States Army in 1946 during World War II. He was a member of the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650. Clarence also served on the Epworth Fire Department for 28 years from 1952 — 1980, retiring at the rank of Captain and EMT. He was awarded the Carnegie Heroism Award which is given to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree. He also served on the Epworth City Council for 19 years and was involved in pretty much everything Epworth for decades. Clarence was a contractor, building many homes and businesses in the area. He spent the last 17 years of his career working at the Divine Word Seminary in Epworth.
Clarence was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed playing Euchre, fishing and anything outdoors. He often said, “The best time to go fishing is when you can.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor; a son, David; brothers, Dennis, James and Ed; and sisters, Lucille Healy and Margaret Siefker.
The Urbain family would like to give a special thank-you to everyone who enabled Clarence to enjoy his remaining years in his home. We would also like to thank the staff of Bethany Home and Joan Hoerner for their compassionate care in his last days.
Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to St. Patrick’s Parish, Divine Word Seminary, or the Epworth Fire Department in memory of Clarence Urbain.
If you would like to send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.