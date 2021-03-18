SHULLSBURG, Wis. — N. Charles “Puffer” Kittoe, age 80, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
He was born November 19, 1940, in Shullsburg, WI, the son of Norman and Florence (McCoy) Kittoe. Charles lived his entire life in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Karen A. Mulcahy, on February 19, 1966, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg.
Charles drove truck for a number of different companies over the years: J.W. Foley Fuel Oil, T.F. McArdle Stock Truck, Gensler Brothers, and Eagle Pitcher Mines where he drove underground dump trucks. Charles later worked as a mechanic at Truck Country in Shullsburg until retiring.
Charles is survived by his wife, Karen, at home; one daughter: Pamela (Adam) Slonim, of Verona, WI; and three grandchildren and one grandpup that he absolutely adored: Dylan Reilly, of Verona, WI, Brianna Slonim, of Muncie, IN, and Jacob Slonim, of Madison, WI, Jeter the pup; three sisters: Helyne (Jerry) Bausman, of Belvidere IL, Dorothy Kittoe, of Shullsburg, WI, and Betty Kittoe, of Dubuque, IA.; one brother-in-law: Dennis (Cheryl) Mulcahy, of Shullsburg; and a sister-in-law: Mary Alice Mulcahy, of Machesney Park, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece in infancy.
Charles was a past member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg and was a proud member of the Shullsburg Fire Department and their Gourmet Club. He cherished spending all the time he could with his grandchildren creating memories and watching gymnastics meets and baseball games. During his free time, he loved working on his seek-and-find books, fishing up North, deer hunting, attending stock car races and watching old Westerns, the Packers, Badgers, and the Brewers on TV. Charles will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). A visitation will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, from 12:00 PM — 2:45 PM at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Charles’ name.
The family would like to thank Mercy One Staff of Dubuque for their excellent care of Charles.