Brian C. Busch, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, Mineral Point. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Merla J. Carl, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Ruth T. Clancy, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Lester R. Cummer, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Darlene C. Fangmann, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Jean M. Fassbinder, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Roger J. Forst, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: After 10 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Alice P. Freiburger, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a Scripture service and rosary at 2:30 p.m., Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Adele F. Furlong, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Wendy S. Gress-Yearous, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
James Hirsch, Dubuque — Prayer service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Margaret E. Laugesen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a Scripture service at 6 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.; and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Holy Trinity Church. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dennis Paar, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Linda M. Parkins, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John J. Reding, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Vincent Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dorothy S. Schwantes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lester A. Weber, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Catherine’s Church.
Anna L. Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.