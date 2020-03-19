Sr. Mona Wingert OSF, age 92, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital.
Following Archdiocesan directives, a private Committal Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. today. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Sr. Mona Wingert OSF, age 92, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital.
Following Archdiocesan directives, a private Committal Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. today. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.