SHERRILL, Iowa — Jim Baal, 74, of Sherrill, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home in Sherrill, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, the son of Clarence and Ellen (Clark) Baal, and grew up on the family farm in Sherrill, IA. He met his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Bahl, when she became a member his carpool group to Dubuque Senior High School.
After graduation from Senior, Jim joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and served during the Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic working on one and two — engine jets. While serving in Thailand, Jim completed religious education, converted to Catholicism, and completed Pre Cana marriage prep. After serving two years in Thailand, Jim returned to the states and married Mary Lou on July 19, 1969 at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. With Mary Lou at his side, he served the remainder of his tour of duty at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama.
When Jim was discharged, he and Mary Lou moved back home to Iowa — initially to her brother Keith’s farm near Rickardsville, and later to Sherrill, where they lived on the property originally owned by Jim’s grandparents and parents. Their son, James Wesley II (Jami) was born on April 24, 1971, just after their return from Alabama. Jami died from injuries sustained in a car accident in 1973. Their daughter, Erin Suzanne, was born on September 6, 1975.
Following his military duty, Jim worked for Klauer Manufacturing as superintendent and later as Director of Purchasing. Jim worked for Klauer from 1971 until his retirement in 2013. As a “gentleman farmer,” he worked grain property owned by the Klauer family and, though he had beef cattle for a number of years, in 1990, he exclusively operated a chicken and egg business on his own farm property in Sherrill.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Sherrill; one daughter, Erin Suzanne (Jason Patrick McPherson) Baal of Madison, WI; brothers-in-law, John Bahl, Allen Bahl, Keith Bahl; sister-in-law, Jane (Frommelt) Bahl; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, James “Jami” Wesley Baal II; his father, Clarence Charles Baal Sr., his mother, Ellen Elizabeth (Clark) Baal, his 3 brothers, Clarence “Bud” Baal Jr, Eugene Baal, and Robert Baal, his sisters-in-law, Colette (Brockman) Baal, Clara (Smerude) Baal, Darlene (Carvello) Strander, and Arlene (Klein) Bahl, his father-in-law, Frank Henry Bahl, and his mother-in-law, Hilda Mary (Maiers) Bahl.
