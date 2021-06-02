Mary E. Davis, 91, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
