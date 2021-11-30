GALENA, Ill. — Joan “Joanne” (Peacock) Berning, age 92, of Galena, IL passed into the Lord’s presence with loving family by her side, on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. A Celebratory Mass will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 until the time of the mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Joan was born on August 18, 1929, the first daughter of Mervil “Cotton” and Mary Adele (Bailey) Peacock. She was a graduate of Galena High School and worked at Kemptner’s bookstore in downtown Galena. On September 4, 1950, Joan married her love, Harry Berning, of Galena, becoming the wife of a farmer and the wonderful mother of a large family. Joan was a member of St. Mary’s church for 92 years, and St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed using her creative talents through painting and card making. In the last 30 years, Joan was a member of the “Busy Fingers” quilt club, where her passion was to design handmade, hand quilted, beautiful quilts. Joan lived out her life full of compassionate, unconditional love toward her husband and family, touching the lives of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends through her twinkling smile, delighting to send cards and gifting her beautiful quilts to many loved ones with pride and joy.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary (Andy) Cross of Missoula, MT, and five sons, Steve (Cathy) Berning of Warrenville, IL, Robert (Mary) Berning, Joseph (Chris) Berning, and Ron (Janine) Berning all of Galena, and Daniel Berning of Gardena, CA, and sister, Colleen Stovall, of Villa Grove, IL. She is also survived by her great legacy of 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry Berning, her son, James Berning, and his son, Doug Berning, sisters-in-law, Rita (Al) Heim, Marie (Arnie) Busch, Elma Berning, and her brother-in-law, Wayne Stovall.
You may consider a memorial to honor Joan’s memory by sending contributions to either: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Rockford, P.O. Box 7044, Rockford, Illinois 61125, or at catholiccharities.rockforddiocese.org/donation or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Alz.org.
Joan’s family wishes to thank Dr. Vandigo along with a heartfelt thank you to Joan’s caregivers, staff and nurses at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Assisted Living. Thank you for helping our mom when she needed it most. Your care gave us many additional, blessed days to enjoy Mom.
We love you, Mom! See you Someday soon, in Heaven! Goodnight.
