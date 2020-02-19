Timothy Leo Nemmers, 46, of Dubuque, Iowa, walked hand in hand with the Lord to Heaven on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
A funeral Mass to celebrate Tim’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Fr. Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 7 p.m.
Tim was born on October 4, 1973, in Dubuque, the beloved son of Mark & Judy (Pottebaum) Nemmers. After graduation from Hempstead High School, Tim attended the University of Iowa. College was all about fun & friends & he enjoyed every minute. Being a Nemmers is all about being a Hawkeye fan, & Tim was that to a T. Going to tailgate parties in Iowa City, or just watching the game on TV was so much fun.
Tim met Michele at a golf outing at Fillmore golf course. Some flirting & not so good golfing went on throughout the day. Not until seeing each other at the Dubuque Fair did they talk again & plan to go out on a date. After about a year of dating, they were married in Negril, Jamaica, on February 24, 2006. Michele & Tim took trips to Punta Cana, Mexico & Arizona, as Tim always loved the beach & the palm trees.
Tim adored being a daddy to his “little sweetie” Megan. He loved spending time with her, taking her to the park, playing board games, building a club house, sleeping in a tent in the back yard, doing underdogs on the swing, playing Legos & roasting marshmallows on the campfire. Tim always helped with homework, especially math. They enjoyed going to Doughnut Boy & watching WWE Wrestling together. They were always saying I love you & giving hugs & kisses.
Tim enjoyed many years working as a home improvement contractor & loved working outdoors. Tim was an excellent carpenter & a perfectionist at everything he did. Tim loved working with his dad for many years at Asbury Home Improvement. The bond & love between father & son was so special.
Tim could be described as always having a smile on his face & always having a quirky story to tell with great enthusiasm.
Tim was a loving son, who would do anything for his parents, a devoted big brother to Angie, an absolutely wonderful caring husband, a loving & doting father to Megan. Tim adored his niece Grace & Godson Connor & was so proud of them. Tim was so honored to be Connor’s Godfather & they even shared the same October 4th birthday. Tim was a loyal friend to all with a tremendous heart.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Michele (Tigges, Knief-Nemmers); daughter Megan, & stepdaughter, Justine Knief; Tim’s parents Mark & Judy Nemmers; sister, Angie (Kevin) Kluesner; grandmothers, Grace Nemmers & Bea Pottebaum; in-laws, Bob & Pat Tigges, Mike & Aletha Tigges, Maureen & Rob Kemp, Bobby & Jill Tigges; many nieces & nephews including Grace & Connor Kluesner, Gage & Paige Kemp; Sarah, Alec, Evan & Kate Tigges, & Brandon Searcy. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins & beloved friends, including Tim Sargent, Chad Goebel, Brad Janisch & Jason Scherf & special friend & neighbor Donny Kohl.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Francis Nemmers & Louie Pottebaum; very special great uncle Mac Pottebaum; Alan & Keith Nemmers & special cousin Brian Roling.
In lieu of flowers, an Education Memorial Fund has been established for his daughter Megan.
Please pray for all those suffering with depression.
To celebrate Tim’s love of life and laughter, please wear Iowa Hawkeye shirts & jeans to the wake service.