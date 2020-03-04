MONONA, Iowa — Reva Ellen Radloff, 91, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa, with Rev. Lynn Noel as the officiant. Burial will follow at Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery, Farmersburg, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.