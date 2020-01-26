Beatrice M. Johnson, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 22, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
She was born August 23, 1927, in Ossian, the daughter of Alfred and Caroline Miller Ehler. She married Frederick Johnson October 14, 1950, in Dubuque. He died June 8, 1999.
Beatrice was a CNA for 24 years employed by Covenant Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Survived by: two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Johnson of Dubuque, and Richard (Lynne) Johnson of Waterloo; a daughter, Mary (Charles) Steinbrook of Independence, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Hageman of Elk Run Heights, and Bernice Johnson of New Hampton; and a brother, Donald Ehler of Chanhassen, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Marie Miller Ehler; two brothers, Linus and Cletus Ehler; and two sisters, Norma Roloff, Joan Halverson
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
