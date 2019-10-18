Mary Jane F. Boleyn, Dubuque — Services: 12:30 p.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave. Visitation: 10 a.m. to the time of services at the church.
Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Grace E. Flogel, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon, Saturday, Oct. 19, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday to time of services at the funeral home.
Rickard N. Fox, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Daniel J. Gockel, Longmont, Colo. — Services: Wednesday, Nov. 27, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque, Ill.
Carl D. Hakert, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Grau Funeral Home, Elkader. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Carolyn M. Heuertz, Charleston, S.C. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Carol A. Judge, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Judith A. Keeney, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Don E. Keller, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Services: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Carol A. Kinkhammer, Dubuque – Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today , Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Linda M. LaSoya, Dubuque — Service: 7 p.m. Sunday,
Oct. 20, Egelhof, Seigert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jill T. Lee, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, First Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill.
Gerald T. Leahy, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Immanuel United Church of Christ, 339 E. Louisa St., Darlington. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. today at the church and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cynthia L. Mehrl, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m., today, Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. at the church.
John C. Mulrooney, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Performing Arts Center, Prairie du Chien High School.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Julia L. Pasker, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Cheryl L. Schurman, Spooner, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Joseph E. “Joe” Tregoning, Madison — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St. in Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., today and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City.
Marvin E. Turner, Independence, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.