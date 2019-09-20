Joe Szeibel, 90, of Luther Manor in Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Luther Manor.
Joe Szeibel was born on October 25, 1928, in a small village, Vallaj, in eastern Hungary. He was born into a modest family of little means. His parents were Pal Szeibel and Rozsa Praszler. Pal died during Joe’s youth. When World War II broke out, Joe enlisted in the Hungarian Army. He was only 16, but it was a ticket out of poverty. He was able to enter the Hungarian Military Academy and become a quartermaster. He served for over 10 years in the Hungarian Army, achieving the rank of lieutenant.
In 1955, Joe married Eva Szabo. Their only child, Peter, was born in 1956, just months before the Hungarian revolt against the Soviets broke out. As a result of political upheaval and violence, Joe and Eva fled from Hungary with their infant son, under difficult circumstances, and immigrated to the United States.
After a few years in Trenton, New Jersey, the family moved to New York City. Joe took on jobs as an accountant, while Eva worked in mechanical drafting. Joe eventually landed a steady job with Air-India in New York. As an airline employee, he enjoyed travel benefits, and the family started to travel to other countries during vacations. Joe traveled extensively, visiting countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America. He was fond of the tropics, especially the Hawaiian Islands. Joe’s son, Peter, excelled academically and went to medical school, graduating with his M.D. in 1982. He trained in psychiatry, and continues to work as a clinical psychiatrist.
Joe’s wife, Eva, died in 1991, at the age of 59. Joe was devastated. By then, Peter had moved from New York to the Midwest. Joe was now all alone. He had no family left in New York. He continued working for a few years, and eventually retired from Air-India in 1997. He moved to Dubuque in 2002 to be near his son, his daughter-in-law, Carmen Hernandez, and his three grandchildren, Hannah, Matthew and Sarah. Hannah lives in Dubuque and is married with two daughters, Isla and Penny Von Mulert. Matthew now lives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while Sarah lives in San Francisco.
Joe’s health took a turn for the worse in 2013, after which he was no longer able to live independently. He then lived with Peter and Carmen for four years, after which he was placed into a care facility. In his last years, he struggled with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as declining physical health. He died at Luther Manor on September, 15, 2019.