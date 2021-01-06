FARLEY, Iowa — Mary Ellen (Moran) Scherrman, 100, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, January 4, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial for Mary Ellen will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate facebook page. Masks are required; please adhere to social distancing. Anyone unable to attend can send a memorial to: Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Mary Ellen Scherrman family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046. The Reiff Funeral Home in Farley is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Ellen was born on April 27, 1920. She was raised on a farm in Worthington, Iowa, with her seven brothers and one sister. Mary Ellen was the oldest child and spent much of her youth taking care of her male siblings.
Life could be difficult on the farm. Mary Ellen would milk her four cows in the morning (by hand, no milking machines) and then dash off to get to school on time. She only had to walk two miles.
In the summer of 1939 at the age of 19, she took a class at the University of Dubuque and received her certificate to teach. Finally being liberated from the “cow barn” and the milking chores, she became what she called a career girl. Mary Ellen taught for three years in a one-room school house located a half-mile from the farm she grew up on and two miles east of Worthington. It was the “White” school, Dodge Township, District No. 6.
She met her first husband, Don Moran, at a roller skating rink. They married there years later in 1942. At that time, WWII had begun and Don was in the Navy, stationed in Long Beach, CA. Mary Ellen moved to California to be with her new husband until he transferred to Pearl Harbor. She then returned to Worthington and taught for another year after the war.
They lived in Dubuque for a short time and then decided to move to Farley, IA. Don eventually started working at the Farley State Bank and Mary Ellen began teaching the 3rd grade class at St. Joseph’s Elementary. She taught full time for many years and then gave up the full time position to teach as a substitute.
After Don’s death, Mary Ellen (at the age of 72) was remarried to Robert Scherrman of Farley. They spent many years together before Robert passed away.
She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Parish and its Alter and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas Presentation Court #1460 and the Farley American Legion Auxiliary.
Mary Ellen (who has survived most of her peers and doctors for that matter) is survived by her five children, Sherry (Donald) Till, Linda (Nick) White, John Moran, Maureen Moran-Kalloway and Pat Moran; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Murphy; a sister-in-law, Sharon Osterhaus; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Scherrman and Larry (Irene) Scherrman.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Cletus, Francis, Ernie, Dick, Clarence and James Murphy; and one sister, Elaine Schulte.
Mary Ellen was always been a devout Catholic and devoted Christian. On the wings of angels she will fly as they carry her to the other side.
We would like to extend a huge thank-you to the staff and heroes at Hawkeye Care Center for taking such great care of the matriarch of our family. Also a special thank-you to Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.