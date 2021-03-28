DELAWARE, Iowa — Kim J. Evers, 56, of Delaware, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Aurora Hospital in West Allis, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
Kim was born August 4, 1964, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Marca (Oehler) Evers. He graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School with the Class of 1982. He married Michele Kluesner on April 12, 1985, in Luxemburg, Iowa. Kim began working at the Delaware County Landfill and transitioned to Steger Construction for the last 21 years.
Kim loved working on engines and tinkering with classic vehicles. He and his son restored a family heirloom Farmall H.
Kim is survived by his wife, Michele; three children, Nathan and Kristen Evers, both of Delhi, and Allison Evers, of Delaware; his schnauzers, Tigger, Dozer and Archie; father, Joseph (Linda), of Amana; parents-in-law, Jim and Donna Kluesner, of Luxemburg; siblings, Shellie (Tony) Rice, of Gastonia, NC, Sheri (friend Michael Jacobs) Evers, of Delhi; a stepsister, Shelly (Lyle) Wehr, of Fairfax; in-laws, John (Kim) Kluesner, Juliene (Kent) McNally, Gerry (Cindy) Kluesner, Dan (Lori) Kluesner, Linda (Tony) Yett, Karen Kluesner, Tom (Beth) Kluesner; and three grand dogs, Louie, Sully and Bowie.
He is preceded in death by his mother in 1996; and a brother-in-law, Gene Kluesner in 1981.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com.