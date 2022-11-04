Daniel J. “Dan” Vondran, age 62, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:15 p.m., on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Sunnycrest Manor. To honor Dan’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Kieler, Wisconsin. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street is assisting the family.

Dan was born on March 15, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Robert Charles and Grace Vivian (Kirchberg) Vondran.

