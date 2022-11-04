Daniel J. “Dan” Vondran, age 62, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:15 p.m., on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Sunnycrest Manor. To honor Dan’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Kieler, Wisconsin. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street is assisting the family.
Dan was born on March 15, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Robert Charles and Grace Vivian (Kirchberg) Vondran.
Dan attended grade school at Immaculate Conception and graduated from Potosi High School. After school he entered the workforce with Noble Corporation in Farley doing injection plastic molding. After they closed, he worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and Lands’ End in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Dan was very athletic and enjoyed running, weight lifting and body building. He even helped coach youth sports in Dodgeville. In his free time, Dan loved being outside and enjoyed hunting and fishing anytime he could. He had a wonderful personality and always made sure he thanked everyone and let them know how appreciated they were. Dan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Dan’s memory include his siblings, Daria Vondran, Potosi, WI, Debra “Debbie” (Dennis “Denny”) Byrnes, Iowa City, IA, Dennis Vondran, Platteville, WI, Doug Vondran, Dubuque, IA, Randy Vondran, Louisburg, WI, Donna Hessling, Dickeyville, WI, Doris Vondran, Cuba City, WI and Denise Vondran, Cuba City, WI; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Michael (Tina) Vondran; and a sister-in-law, Vikki Vondran.
Dan’s family would like to thank all of the staff at Sunnycrest for their wonderful and compassionate care these past years. You have truly become Dan’s extended family and he appreciated all that you did for him.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Dan’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dan Vondran Family.
