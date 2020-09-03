William L. “Bill” Huseman, 43, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 28, 2020, at home.
Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating.
Bill was born on November 26, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Joseph F. and Sandra (Zinn) Huseman Jr. He graduated from Hempstead High School and owned and operated Bill’s Automotive.
Bill enjoyed being on the river with family and friends. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he liked it so much that he would ignore phone calls when the race was on. Bill especially loved being around his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. He will never understand how much he will truly be missed. WE LOVE YOU! In the words of Bill, NW...
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sandra Huseman Jr.; one brother, Joseph F. Huseman, III; two sisters,Tracie (Don) Klein and Cassie (John) Smith; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph F. Huseman Sr., Agnes A. “Ig” Huseman; and maternal grandparents, Louis W. Zinn Jr., and Lorraine Wachter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Bill’s parents, Joe and Sandy Huseman and may be mailed to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to their family and friends for all their love and support during this difficult time.