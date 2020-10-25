Deanna I. Cliff, age 77, of Dubuque, completed her earthly journey on Oct. 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Deanna’s life, a private family service is being held at Grand View United Methodist Church.
Deanna was born on May 18, 1943, in McGregor, a daughter to David F. and Edna M. (Miller) McGill. She married her soul mate, Eugene H. Cliff, on May 19, 1962, and they were blessed with six children. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, playing games and cards, and quilting. We will miss her beautiful smile and spirit until we meet again. Thank you, Deanna, for the abundance of love, lessons and memories you leave behind.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Deanna include her loving husband of 58 years, Eugene Cliff, Dubuque; her six adored children, Barbara Cliff, Dubuque, Sandra Cliff, Reedsburg, WI, Brian Cliff, Madison, WI, Gary (Lea) Cliff, Marion, IA, Laura Cliff, Palo, IA, and Teresa (Tim) Dalsing, Fort Collins, CO; her seven grandchildren; her three sisters; along with extended family, friends and neighbors.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents.
Deanna’s family would like to thank Dr. Angela Kelly, Dr. Tauseef Kahn, Dr. Mark Hermann and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers; cards, memorials and other expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to her family, or in care of Tri-State Cremation Center. Online condolences may be shared with Deanna’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.